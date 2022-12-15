OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $159.74 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00006540 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $159.74 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00076072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00054728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022764 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

