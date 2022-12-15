OMG Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.07 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00006607 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 0% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $161.41 million and $17.07 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00076771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00054921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022866 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000237 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.