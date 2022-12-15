OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Matthew W. Foehr Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,838,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,576.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OABI stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OABI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

