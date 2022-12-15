ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Boosted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 3.2% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $66.59 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

