ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:OKE traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.55. 53,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,162. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

