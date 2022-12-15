OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Steven J. Heyer Sells 41,180 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Heyer sold 41,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $427,448.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 907,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,171.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.10 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $934.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

