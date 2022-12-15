Ontology Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $161.50 million and $26.62 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.49 or 0.07304965 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00076113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054796 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

