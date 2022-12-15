Orbler (ORBR) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Orbler has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $1.81 billion and $1.64 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $8.92 or 0.00050878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $892.57 or 0.05079284 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00500197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.02 or 0.29636897 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

