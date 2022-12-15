Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the November 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Orion Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ORN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,456. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.74.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $182.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
