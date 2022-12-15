Orser Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

XHS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $107.25.

