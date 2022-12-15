Orser Capital Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $5.10 on Thursday, reaching $209.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

