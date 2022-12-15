Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,759. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

