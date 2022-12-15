Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Up 73.7% in November

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the November 15th total of 817,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 7,609.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,312,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,880 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Otonomy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

