Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Nathan Dickerman Sells 30,599 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $37,024.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,368.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OUST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 876,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,513. The company has a market cap of $217.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.70. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 297.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ouster from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ouster to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 39.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 34.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

