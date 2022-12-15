OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Trading Down 8%

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Rating) fell 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 481% from the average session volume of 3,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

OverActive Media Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

About OverActive Media

(Get Rating)

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OverActive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OverActive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.