Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Sells $204,446.94 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OC opened at $93.85 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 17.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

