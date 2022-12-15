Ownership Capital B.V. Has $206.34 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ownership Capital B.V. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 80,059 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 4.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.69% of Illumina worth $206,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Illumina by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,482 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Illumina by 2,162.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.73. 8,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

