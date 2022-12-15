Ownership Capital B.V. Has $95.78 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ownership Capital B.V. lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $95,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD traded down $50.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,424.73. 2,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,923. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,329.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,263.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

