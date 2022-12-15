Oxen Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $203,208.85 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,451.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00423293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00843102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00105150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00621544 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00272415 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,104,993 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

