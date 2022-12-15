Pacifico Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAFO) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 96,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 158,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Pacifico Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Get Pacifico Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacifico Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter worth $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacifico Acquisition by 6.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pacifico Acquisition by 8.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Pacifico Acquisition by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Pacifico Acquisition Company Profile

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacifico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacifico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.