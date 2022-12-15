Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $139.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $146.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $135.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

