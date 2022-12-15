PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PainReform Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,392. PainReform has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Get PainReform alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.