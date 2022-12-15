Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

PLTR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 67,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,116,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842 over the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

