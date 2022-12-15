Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Parkland Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$31.12 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,051.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,453.39. Insiders purchased a total of 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $376,827 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Parkland

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

