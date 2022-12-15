Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Chardan Capital from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PASG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Passage Bio Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.26. On average, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $15,529,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 553.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,752,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,012 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 123.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 208,837 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

