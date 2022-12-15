Paula Soteropoulos Sells 3,000 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paula Soteropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $157,356.00.

QURE stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in uniQure by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in uniQure by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in uniQure by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in uniQure by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

