Paula Soteropoulos Sells 3,000 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $157,356.00.
QURE stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
