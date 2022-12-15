Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $944.47 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $944.47 million and $1.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001095 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002803 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012536 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
