Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005743 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $943.72 million and $1.57 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002818 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012424 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
