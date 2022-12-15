PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

