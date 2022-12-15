PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 6,796,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,493.2 days.

PCCW Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PCWLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

