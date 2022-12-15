PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 6,796,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,493.2 days.
PCCW Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PCWLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.
PCCW Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCCW (PCWLF)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.