Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.36

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.36 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 31.73 ($0.39). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 36,371 shares traded.

Pennant International Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.08. The firm has a market cap of £11.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.39.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

