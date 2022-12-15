PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $741,030.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $741,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,803,004.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, David Spector sold 40,735 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.40. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 255.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 255,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 183,300 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.