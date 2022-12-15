PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 30,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $1,726,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,373,771.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $58.38 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,614,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 90.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 442,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 237.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 97,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

