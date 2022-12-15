PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Joseph F. Mazzella Sells 30,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $1,726,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,373,771.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $58.38 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09.
PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.
Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.