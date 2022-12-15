Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 122 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Capital International Investors raised its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after buying an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $151.78 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

