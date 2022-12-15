Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after acquiring an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 529,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 404,737 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after acquiring an additional 341,571 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $112.79 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

