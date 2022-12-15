Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $16.47 Million Stock Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services comprises 8.5% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP. owned 4.90% of Peoples Financial Services worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFIS. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $383.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.23. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

