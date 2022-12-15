Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 184 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

