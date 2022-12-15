Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 553 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.