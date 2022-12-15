Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 269 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.92. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.