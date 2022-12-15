Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 165 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.03. 5,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

