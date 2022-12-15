Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 21,025 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,025 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,718. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

