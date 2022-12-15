Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 392 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,376. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.42. The company has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

