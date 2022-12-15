Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.05

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 354618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Featured Articles

