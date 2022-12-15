Pfizer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 115,903 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the average volume of 77,663 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 190,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,533,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $300.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

