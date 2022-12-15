Philcoin (PHL) Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Philcoin token can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and $136,635.42 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $885.15 or 0.05048374 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00502273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.99 or 0.29760360 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

