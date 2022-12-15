Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.48 EPS.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 75.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 137,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.