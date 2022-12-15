Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Up 92.3% in November

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGENY remained flat at $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

