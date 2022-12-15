Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.78. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.