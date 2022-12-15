Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 6,298 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.93. 20,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

