Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 746 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after buying an additional 221,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,904. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

